Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 9th Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $388.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

