Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $388.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

