Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $388.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.48 and its 200 day moving average is $362.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

