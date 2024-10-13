Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $130.11. 584,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,563. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

