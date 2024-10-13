Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Boosted by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Darrow Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

