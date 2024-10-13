Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Lessened by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 259,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,306,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $266.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $266.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.