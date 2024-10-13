Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 412,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after buying an additional 149,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000.

VGLT stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

