Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $266.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $266.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

