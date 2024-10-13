Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $266.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $266.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

