Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,446,000 after buying an additional 343,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $94.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

