Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 24.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $118,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

