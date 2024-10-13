Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 101.0% in September

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the September 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.32. 9,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,775. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.20. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $256.74. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

