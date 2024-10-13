Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB opened at $239.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
