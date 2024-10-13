Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $532.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $533.43. The stock has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

