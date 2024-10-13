Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $532.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $533.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.70 and a 200-day moving average of $496.78. The stock has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

