Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,922. The stock has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $286.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

