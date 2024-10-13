Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $286.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.14 and a 200 day moving average of $266.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $286.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

