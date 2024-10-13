Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $176.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.