Venus USDC Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117.30 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $108.69 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,429,104,176 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,459,829,933.864881. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02454046 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

