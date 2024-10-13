Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGAS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,671. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of -0.65. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VGAS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Verde Clean Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

