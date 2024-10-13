Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.74 and last traded at $109.67. 1,659,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,360,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,886,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.