Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 21.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 215,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $340.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.60%.

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.