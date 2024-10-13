Viking Fund Management LLC Has $11.96 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.07. 2,390,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.