Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $29.25. 2,575,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,593. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

Read Our Latest Report on AR

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.