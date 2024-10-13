Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 221,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,416,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

