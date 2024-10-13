Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $120.10. 2,630,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,857. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

