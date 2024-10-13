Viking Fund Management LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,544,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,846. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $112.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.89.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

