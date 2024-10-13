Vinci SA (VCISY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on November 1st

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2897 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

VCISY stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Vinci has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

