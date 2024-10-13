Vinci SA (VCISY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on November 1st

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2897 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Vinci Stock Performance
VCISY stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Vinci has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.
Vinci Company Profile
