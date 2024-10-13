Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 97.5% in September

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VIOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 94,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

