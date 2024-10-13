Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Up 145.7% in September

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the September 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 1,107,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,216. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $52.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

