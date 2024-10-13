Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Up 45.4% in September

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance
Virax Biolabs Group stock remained flat at $1.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. Virax Biolabs Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
About Virax Biolabs Group
