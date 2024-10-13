Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Up 45.4% in September

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

Virax Biolabs Group stock remained flat at $1.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. Virax Biolabs Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

