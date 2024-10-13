Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBBYF remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.
About Virgin Money UK
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Money UK
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.