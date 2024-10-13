Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 4,424.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 88.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VABK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.45. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Virginia National Bankshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.52%.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

