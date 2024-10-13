Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 734,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 325,348 shares.The stock last traded at $22.86 and had previously closed at $22.78.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

