Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $277.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

