Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Update

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 701,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Mkm lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.54 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.0% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.