Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.50 and last traded at $121.66. 4,509,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,924,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Vistra Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Vistra by 12.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 38,929.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 8.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 206,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

