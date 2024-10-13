Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.50 and last traded at $121.66. 4,509,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,924,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra
Vistra Price Performance
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 64.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Vistra by 12.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 38,929.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 8.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 206,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.