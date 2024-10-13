Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) COO Sells $61,135.06 in Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

VTLE stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.16.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vital Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.