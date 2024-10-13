Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) EVP Sells $155,481.90 in Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,538.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE VTLE opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTLE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

