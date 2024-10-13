Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €48.00 ($52.75) and last traded at €48.10 ($52.86). 6,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.95 ($53.79).

Vossloh Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.20. The company has a market cap of $851.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

