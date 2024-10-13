Vow (VOW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $264,139.47

Vow (VOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Vow token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $47.38 million and approximately $264,139.47 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00253681 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow (VOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vow has a current supply of 825,743,074 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vow is 0.12341138 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $181,123.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vow.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

