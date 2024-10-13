WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WaFd stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

WaFd Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WAFDP opened at $19.42 on Friday. WaFd has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

WaFd Announces Dividend

About WaFd

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

