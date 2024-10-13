Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BGT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 129,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,275. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

