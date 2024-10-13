Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,644,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,311,230. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.27.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
