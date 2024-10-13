Wagner Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,945 shares of company stock worth $3,488,826. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Southern stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.