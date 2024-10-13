Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 566 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

RSPH stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $31.55. 27,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,595. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

