Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $643.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

