Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a sector perform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $211.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $153.95 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $300,594,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $193,955,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 20,402.6% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,196,000 after acquiring an additional 863,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after acquiring an additional 720,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

