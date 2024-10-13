Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 16,494 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A. owned 0.47% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,533 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

