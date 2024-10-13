Webster Bank N. A. Buys 7,415 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 218,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock remained flat at $19.52 during trading hours on Friday. 444,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,111. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

